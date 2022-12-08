Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.21% of Marvell Technology worth $78,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,393,000 after acquiring an additional 416,104 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 73,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,181. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.