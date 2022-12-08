Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $658.08

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.08 ($8.02) and traded as low as GBX 616.30 ($7.51). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.68), with a volume of 12,122 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.83) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £316.07 million and a PE ratio of 7,712.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 599.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 657.04.

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 272.50%.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 36,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £198,217.08 ($241,698.67).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

