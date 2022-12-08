Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

