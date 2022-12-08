McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Cut by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.00. 38,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,284. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.