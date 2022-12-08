McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.14.
McRae Industries Price Performance
Shares of McRae Industries stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.
About McRae Industries
