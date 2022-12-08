McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.14.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of McRae Industries stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

About McRae Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. It also imports and sells western and work boots. The company provides its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.