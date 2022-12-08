Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 0.5%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.18. 3,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.40.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

