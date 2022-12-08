MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 5091329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.75.

About MediaZest

(Get Rating)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.