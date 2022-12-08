Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 2%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.79). 251,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 341,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.83).

Medica Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company has a market cap of £180.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2,433.33.

Medica Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Medica Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medica Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Stuart Quin bought 59,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £74,875 ($91,299.84).

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

