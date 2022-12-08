MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.29.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $12.95 on Monday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

