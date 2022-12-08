Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Down to $13.57

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.21. Mercer International shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 7,269 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Mercer International Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $832.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $532.81 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

