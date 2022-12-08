Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Up 4.8%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.37). Approximately 220,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 398,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.35 ($0.36).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.30. The company has a market cap of £139.73 million and a P/E ratio of 529.17.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.