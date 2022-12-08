Metahero Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.27 million and $1.68 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.91 or 0.01700473 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014252 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000512 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.01739697 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

