MetLife Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,205 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,416 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.30. 105,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

