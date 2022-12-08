MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.70.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.38 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.