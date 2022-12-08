Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,592,581 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $67,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 221.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,246,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $506,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

