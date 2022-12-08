Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 30.7 %

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.