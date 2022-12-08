Mizuho Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $40.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

