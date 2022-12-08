Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.00 million-$244.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,282. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $108,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,648,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 43.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

