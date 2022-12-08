Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.00 million-$244.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Model N Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MODN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,282. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $108,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,648,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 43.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

