ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $81.82 and last traded at $81.10. Approximately 2,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

Specifically, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,033 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $647.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.01 million. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ModivCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

