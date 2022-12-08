Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $166,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

