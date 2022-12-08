Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
