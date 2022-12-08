Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases £161.81 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Mike Powell acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,471 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £161.81 ($197.31).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Mike Powell acquired 9 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.78) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($169.00).

Mondi Stock Performance

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,479 ($18.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,953 ($23.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,487.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,488.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 686.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mondi

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.78) to GBX 1,760 ($21.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.