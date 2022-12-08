Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $190.40

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.40 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.38). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.33), with a volume of 647,738 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 240 ($2.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,725.45.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,748.74 ($48,468.16).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

