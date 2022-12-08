MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,169. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $244.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,662 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,503 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

