Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.30 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.84). Approximately 3,161,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 962,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($1.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.76) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £462.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,525.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.66.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.