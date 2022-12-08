Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.93 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $8.18 or 0.00048627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,578,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,808,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

