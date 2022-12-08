Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLY. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

