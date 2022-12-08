Morgan Stanley Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to SEK 74

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 70 to SEK 74 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.31.

LUNMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 32,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

