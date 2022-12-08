Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.00 on December 28th

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 69,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,220. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
