Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.00 on December 28th

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 69,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,220. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:CAF Get Rating ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund comprises approximately 6.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $104,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

