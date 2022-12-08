Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Declares $0.38 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3768 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
