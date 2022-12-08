Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after buying an additional 1,255,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

