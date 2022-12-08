Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on HST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.92.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
