Morgan Stanley Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $102.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $109.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.84.

FRC stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $214.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

