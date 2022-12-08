Morgan Stanley Lowers Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BIOVF opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.