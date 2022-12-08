Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Holdings Decreased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,923 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.12% of Motive Capital Corp II worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTVC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II during the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp II Price Performance

MTVC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Motive Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Motive Capital Corp II Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

