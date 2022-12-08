MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

