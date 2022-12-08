Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.
Mplx Stock Performance
Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,892. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx
About Mplx
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
