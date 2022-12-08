MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 601,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13.

Insider Transactions at MSP Recovery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other news, COO Ricardo Rivera bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,000.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 52,955 shares of company stock worth $61,729. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.