M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $235.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

