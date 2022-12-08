Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.65

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.65 and traded as high as C$15.09. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 147,065 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

About Mullen Group

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.