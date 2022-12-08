Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of MUSA opened at $296.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

