MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.99 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 61.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $71.99 million and $4,798.93 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 72.4% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.21000157 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,321.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

