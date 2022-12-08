MVL (MVL) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.13 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. MVL has a total market cap of $72.13 million and $35.48 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00505385 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.31 or 0.30208335 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

