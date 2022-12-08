Nano Trading Up 0.8% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Nano has a market cap of $102.66 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00004482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,191.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00451516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00861230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00111183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00650458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00251808 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.