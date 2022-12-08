Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.19. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

