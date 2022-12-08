National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.49. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 99,063 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NABZY. Macquarie raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

National Australia Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

