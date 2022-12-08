National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.25. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 612 shares.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 588,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.