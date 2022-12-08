National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £153.90 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,026 ($12.51) per share, for a total transaction of £153.90 ($187.66).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 971 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £145.65 ($177.60).
- On Friday, October 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.14) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($178.32).
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,019.50 ($12.43). 4,728,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 961.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.35. The stock has a market cap of £37.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,258.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71.
National Grid Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,020 ($12.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Articles
