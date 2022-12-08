National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £153.90 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,026 ($12.51) per share, for a total transaction of £153.90 ($187.66).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 971 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £145.65 ($177.60).

On Friday, October 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.14) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($178.32).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,019.50 ($12.43). 4,728,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 961.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.35. The stock has a market cap of £37.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,258.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 17.84 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,419.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,020 ($12.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.