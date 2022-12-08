National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $224.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Western Life Group (NWLI)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.