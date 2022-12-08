National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $224.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.