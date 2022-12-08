National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $224.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.