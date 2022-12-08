Navcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,070.81 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2,070.81 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00121400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00226064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00044215 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,012,593 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

