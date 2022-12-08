NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
NCC Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
