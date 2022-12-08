Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.60. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 400,670 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $911.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.
Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
