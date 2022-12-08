Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.60. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 400,670 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $911.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.